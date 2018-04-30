4-year-old’s body found in North Carolina after he was swept out to sea

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (CNN/WSVN) — The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept out to sea during a vacation in North Carolina has been found, deputies said.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said they found the body of Wesley Belisle at 7:40 a.m. Monday, five days after he was swept out to sea while walking on the beach with his mother.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, police received a report that a woman was walking with her four-year-old son in ankle-deep water when a surprise waved knocked both of them off their feet. Another wave then pulled the little boy out to sea.

The mother was unable to keep her eye on the child and the child went farther out into the water.

A memorial was set up on the beach where people can leave items and kind words.

“We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts, and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief,” said Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel C. Johnson.