(WSVN) - A four-year-old girl from Massachusetts climbed to new heights.

Althea McElwaine has become one of the youngest people to climb the Adirondack mountains in the state of New York.

She has reached all 46 peaks measuring around 5,000 feet per summit.

Of course, she was accompanied by her father, Colt.

“We knew the day she started walking like as soon as this girl learned how to walk, she loved to be outside,” said Colt. “I would joke and say she knew all 46 mountains by name before she could count to 46 so she’s really an expert on this landscape.”

Althea has also climbed Slide Mountain, the highest peak in New York state’s Catskill mountain.

That happened one week before she started pre-school.

