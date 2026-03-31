BOSTON (WCVB) — Marblehead was in need of a superhero, and the community knew just who to call — meet Super JJ.

Jackson “JJ” Weiss, 4, stepped in when the city needed him most to defeat the evil villain Triple Z.

JJ has an aggressive brain tumor, but did not let that slow him down. Thanks to his good friends at Make-A-Wish for their 11,000th wish, he donned his cape and tights to save the day.

Throughout his journey, JJ’s family has always seen him as a superhero – affectionately calling him “Super JJ.” When he was too weak to play, JJ created and listened to superhero stories, developing his own Super JJ character.

What began as simple bedtime stories became a meaningful part of his medical journey and a powerful coping tool during difficult moments. During procedures, Super JJ heads out on a rescue mission, always saving the day.

JJ was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in late 2024 after a visit to his local emergency room for persistent headaches. He was airlifted to Boston, where he began treatment immediately and underwent an 11-hour brain surgery just three days later.

During the past 15 months, JJ has endured intensive treatment, including high-dose chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and radiation. Following complications from surgery, he was mute for 6 weeks and needed to regain use of his arms and legs.

Now, even as he continues with intensive treatment, JJ is strong and active. On his good days, he can be found biking and riding scooters with his twin brother, Luke.

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