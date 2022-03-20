CNN) — An overnight shooting in downtown Austin during the final weekend of the SXSW festival stemmed from “a disturbance between two groups of people,” and is not believed to have been a random act, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting near Neches and 6th Streets, in Austin’s entertainment district, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted early Sunday morning. On Twitter, police described the injuries as “minor.”

Police were on patrol near East 6th Street’s Toulouse Bar when they heard “several gunshots coming from that area,” the APD said in a series of verified tweets.

“During our preliminary investigation, we discovered the shooting started as a disturbance between two groups of people,” the department said. “Officers believe this was not a random act and there’s no danger to the public. “

By mid-Sunday morning, a suspect was in custody, the APD tweeted.

Neither the suspect’s name nor a motive have been released, with police citing “the ongoing investigation.”

“If you have any information, we are asking you call Crime Stoppers @ 512-472-TIPS,” Austin police said.

Sunday marks the last day of the SXSW festival, a two-week-long event bringing thousands of people to the Texas capital.

