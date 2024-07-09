BRADLEY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Multiple people were injured in a Grady County oilfield explosion on Monday afternoon.

The explosion happened near County Street 2990 and Boundary Street, just outside of Bradley. Four people were injured in the incident and were transported to a hospital, according to the Grady County Fire Department.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said individuals were transported to a Lindsay hospital. It was immediately clear how severe those injuries were.

“I don’t know how severe the injuries are. They were all transported and taken care of,” Chief Rodney Gregory with the Grady County Fire Department said.

After the initial flames were put out, new ones erupted. KOCO 5 was at the scene when a second fire started.

Firefighters contained it but moved back to let it burn. Officials said they expect the fire to burn for a few days.

“In almost 30 years, this is maybe the sixth or seventh one I’ve seen in this county,” Gregory said. “This could go on for days.”

The oil site is operated by Red Rock Oil and Gas, and Gregory said all the victims were employees.

“The second fire was accidental due to the heat from the equipment that was still there,” Gregory said.

Firefighters moved their truck back away from where the blaze began. The chief said that the decision was made after they realized the rig wasn’t structurally stable.

“It could fall over. The pipes could fall out of the (oil) derrick. It’s a good reason to keep everyone away from it,” Gregory said.

As long as it burns, fire crews said they were confident they could keep it under control.

“As long as it’s still burning, it’s safer than if it is not. The contaminants will burn that way,” Gregory said.

Fire crews said no homes or other property was damaged by the explosion. It wasn’t clear how it all started.

