4 guests dead on Port Everglades-bound cruise ship with 138 ill people

(WSVN) - Four passengers have died on a cruise ship near Panama after 138 crew members and guests reported influenza-like symptoms.

According to Holland America Line, four older guests died on the ship.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time,” a statement read.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Holland America’s Zaandam ship is expected to dock at Port Everglades sometime next week.

In the meantime, passengers who are not ill will be transferred to a different ship, the Rotterdam.

“Priority for the first guests to transfer will be given to those on Zaandam with inside staterooms and who are over 70,” the cruise line said.

The ship is currently awaiting approval to pass through the Panama Canal.

A total of 1,243 guests and 586 crew members are on board.

