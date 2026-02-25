Four people are dead and six others are wounded after Cuban officials opened fire on a Florida-based vessel that approached Cuban territorial waters.

According to the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, the speedboat was detected within one nautical mile of El Pino channel in the Villa Clara province on Wednesday afternoon.

Cuban authorities say their officials approached the vessel to ask for identification and the crew onboard the vessel opened fire on the Cuban personnel.

This resulted in Cuban authorities firing back, killing four people and injuring six others. A Cuban commander was injured as a result of the shooting.

The injured individuals were transported for medical assistance.

Florida lawmakers have reacted to the shooting. U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez demanded an urgent investigation into the killings while U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said that she is monitoring reports.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.