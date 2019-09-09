4 college students collect over 3,000 pounds of donated items for Bahamas

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - College rivalry is common in South Florida, but when it comes to helping others, four students have teamed up to donate items to the Bahamas.

Two students from Miami-Dade College and two students from the University of Miami joined together to form the Island Relief Group to collect supplies and team up with local businesses to deliver them to the storm-ravaged Bahamas.

Clothing, food, water and other essential items were collected in Coconut Grove on Sunday.

After the organization was created just days ago by student Logan Pathman, over 3,000 pounds of supplies have been donated.

The college students are organizing a fleet of boats to deliver the items to the Bahamas later this week.

Global Pro Cares is assisting the organization by helping them store the items collected.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.