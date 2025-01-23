(CNN) — Four Chilean men were indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Clark County, Ohio, accused of carrying out a string of burglaries targeting multimillion-dollar homes, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

The arrests of Sergio Cabello, Alexander Huaiquil-Chavez, Bastian Morales and Jordan Sanchez may be tied to the break-in at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The four were indicted on three counts each: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang and possessing criminal tools.

The Chilean nationals were arrested on January 10 during an on-going investigation involving burglaries in multiple states of multi-million dollar homes, per the criminal complaint obtained by CNN on Tuesday and booked in Clark County jail, where they remain in custody.

CNN has reached out to the defendants’ attorney for comment.

Burrow’s house in Anderson Township, Ohio, was broken into last month, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated, while the Bengals were playing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

According to the affidavit, after searching the suspects’ black Chevrolet Blazer following a traffic violation on January 10, “an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat, believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County,” were found, reads the report.

Burrow’s home was broken into on that date, although he is not named in the report.

The quarterback won the 2019 Heisman trophy and a national championship while attending Louisiana State University.

According to police, all four men “were identified as being illegally in the country or overstayed their permission.”

And, investigators say, that when questioned, three of the men said they were in Ohio to see snow.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives stated in their arrest report that burglary tools were found.

“OSP (Ohio State Police) conducted a search of the black Blazer and located two Husky automatic center punch tools wrapped in a cloth towel behind the glove box,” the report states.

Investigators said they have arrested at least six South American burglary organizations, five based in Chile.

In a December 20 bulletin that was distributed to professional sports leagues and teams, the FBI said, “Between September and November 2024, organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes and targeted entry points including glass rear doors, windows, and second-story doors.”

“We live a public life and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult to deal with my entire career. I’m still learning, but I understand it’s the life that we choose. It doesn’t make it any easier to deal with,” Burrow said in December, responding to the break-in at his home.

In November, the NFL – as well as the NBA and NHL – warned teams that organized and skilled groups are targeting the homes of athletes for break-ins, including while the players are away at games.

The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized in October, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.

The high-profile home burglaries involving sporting stars continued in December. Along with Burrow, Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic’s home was also targeted.

