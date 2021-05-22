4 children hospitalized after strong winds send bounce house flying in New Mexico

MESA, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Four children were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after strong winds sent a bounce house flying into the air.

It happened around 4 p.m. in a neighborhood park near Val Vista Drive and Brown Road in Mesa. A party was going on, and several kids were inside the inflatable structure.

Officials with Mesa Fire and Medical say a strong gust of wind actually lifted the bounce house into the air. Witnesses said it went flying for several feet.

Police say a number of kids were inside the inflatable structure when it collapsed in the wind. Four children, ages 5 to 11, suffered moderate to severe injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

A view from our chopper showed the structure collapsed on the grass in the park.

According to Arizona’s Weather Authority, wind gusts reached up to 22 mph in that area this afternoon.

