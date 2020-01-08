4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Iran

(WSVN) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.9-magnitude earthquake in southwestern Iran on Wednesday morning local time.

The quake was centered not too far from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

It was measured at a depth of six miles.

The quake comes after the country launched attacks on Iraqi bases housing American troops.

There is no evidence the earthquake was related to the attacks.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.