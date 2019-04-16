3D renderings like those in “Assassin’s Creed: Unity” can help with reconstruction of Notre Dame cathedral

PARIS (WSVN) — As France deals with the severe damage done to the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, some say that an unlikely tool may prove useful in the reconstruction of the building: a video game.

According to Fox News, laser scans and detailed 3D renderings like those used in the game “Assassin’s Creed: Unity” could be useful in the reconstruction of the building.

In a 2014 blog post, Ubisoft explained how Caroline Miousse, one of the senior level artists on the game, recreated the cathedral after studying the building for years.

“We were able to find a lot of blueprints showing us exactly how Notre Dame was constructed,” Miousse said.

Other research projects, like the 3D laser mapping of the cathedral by late art historian Andrew Tallon, could also be useful.

“We have exquisite 3D laser maps of every detail of Notre Dame, thanks to the incredible work of @Vassar art historian Andrew Tallon. Prof Tallon passed away last November, but his work will be absolutely crucial,” tweeted Rutgers doctoral student Hannah Groch-Begley.

I know this doesn't help, but we have exquisite 3D laser maps of every detail of Notre Dame, thanks to the incredible work of @Vassar art historian Andrew Tallon. Prof Tallon passed away last November, but his work will be absolutely crucial https://t.co/YJl3XXUZTg — Hannah Groch-Begley (@grouchybagels) April 15, 2019

The cathedral suffered severe damage in a massive fire Monday. The blaze destroyed its spire and its roof but spared its twin medieval bell towers.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the beloved Roman Catholic architectural landmark and wanted to see it completed within five years.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.