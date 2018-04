SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated dozens of Dominican nationals at sea.

The Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat with 38 migrants on board, Monday night, approximately 45 miles northwest of Puerto Rico.

Thirty-five of the migrants were transferred to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel near the the island nation.

