32 children’s medicines being recalled for microbial contamination

(WSVN) - Over two dozen children’s medicines are being recalled due to a “microbial contamination,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

King Bio has issued a voluntarily recall for 32 of its children’s medicines after some products tested positive for contamination. The FDA says medications with microbial contamination could result in increased infections, which may be life-threatening.

The company said the recall is out of an abundance of caution, noting it has not any reports of injury or illness to date due to the issue.

The affected medicines were produced between August of 2017 and April of 2018.

The following products are being recalled by King Bio:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children’s Appetite & Weight

Children’s Appetite Enhance

Children’s Cough Relief

Children’s Fever Reliever

Children’s Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children’s Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Children’s Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

Click here to view the specific lot numbers being recalled.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact King Bio at (866) 298-2740 or at recall@kingbio.com. The FDA says parents should contact their physician or healthcare provider if their children have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these products.

