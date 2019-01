MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has returned 31 people to dry land after their vessel became disabled in the waters off the Bahamas.

In a statement Monday, the Coast Guard said the pleasure craft Summer Art was reported disabled early Sunday in the waters about 10 miles (15 kilometers) north of Bimini.

.@USCG rescued 31 Haitians from the disabled pleasure craft, Summer Art, Sunday approximately 9 miles north of Bimini, Bahamas. Read more here https://t.co/WEJ82TjD4W pic.twitter.com/Qa19lhx0ZR — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 21, 2019

A Coast Guard cutter was diverted to the scene. Officials said 31 Haitians aboard the vessel were transferred to Freeport, Bahamas.

Cmdr. Jason Aleksak said an approaching cold front, high seas and strong winds made the rescue “extremely challenging.”

