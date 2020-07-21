$30,000 raised for out of work single mom who gave lottery winnings to officer shot while on job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSVN) — A single mom who was left without a job due to the pandemic chose to transfer her good fortune to someone else.

According to KMBC, Shetara Sims fell on hard times like many others. With only $7 to her name and bills piling up, she found a dollar bill, which she used to buy a lottery ticket.

That scratch-off ended up winning her $100. But instead of using that money for herself, Sims, at the suggestion of her 12-year-old daughter Rakiya, chose to donate it to a Kansas City Police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

“She won $100 and I said we should donate it to the police officer that got shot for his family to go eat and like see him,” Rakiya said.

Sims said detectives were there for her when her daughter was killed in 2012.

“They were there for us more than anyone can imagine. They did things they didn’t have to do,” she told KMBC. “They came to see my kids. They did a lot. They were fathers, therapists. They were everything.”

Police said they urged Sims to keep the money, but say she insisted, saying the officer’s family needed and police needed to know they were supported.

“To hear her call and just express thanks for no reason other than she’s thankful. It’s really impactful to us and it’s really touching to us,” Kansas City Police Sgt. Jake Becchina.

Sims originally wanted to remain anonymous. But officers were eventually able to track her down, and to show their thanks, they set up a GoFundMe page for Sims. The page has since raised over $30,000.

“I never seen the empathy that they had from strangers. They just gave us hope. They were good for us,” Sims said.

To view the GoFundMe page, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.