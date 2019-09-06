30 MDFR and Miami firefighters head to the Bahamas for search and rescue efforts

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida first responders are heading to the Bahamas to assist with search and rescue efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

Fifteen firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were up early on Friday morning, packing up their gear at their training facility in Doral.

They will be joining 15 firefighters from the City of Miami Fire Department headed to the storm-ravaged islands for a joint search and rescue mission.

“We’ll collaborate with the local authorities to find out what the need is, particularly where on the island they need assistance with search and rescue,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brandon Webb. “Then we’ll reach back and determine what assets need to be on the island and we’ll send another group, basically to target those needs.”

Another 50 firefighters, 25 from both departments, will be deployed on Sunday to join their efforts.

“Everybody wants to help. This destruction is very hard to describe, and having lived through hurricanes ourselves we know the need is real and we can help,” said Webb.

The firefighters were recently released by the State from their staging in Orlando and will now head to Freeport.

The teams are expected to leave Port Everglades at 9 a.m.

