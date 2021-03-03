3-year-old survives 12-story fall from apartment balcony in Vietnam

(WSVN) - A heart-pounding moment was caught on camera when a toddler survived a 12-story fall from an apartment building in Vietnam.

The 3-year-old was seen clinging onto the balcony before falling to the street below.

Local reports said a delivery driver who was passing by managed to grab the toddler before she hit the ground.

It’s unclear how the child got off the balcony.

The toddler was taken to a hospital with a hip fracture and other injuries but is expected to be OK.

