3-year-old North Carolina girl reportedly abducted in North Carolina found safe

(WSVN) - Authorities have cancelled an AMBER Alert that was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted in North Carolina.

The alert was issued Wednesday night for Allyson Nicole Oxendine.

However, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, Allyson was found safe.

Deputies have not released any additional information surrounding her disappearance.

