3-year-old girl who went missing was found with blind, deaf dog keeping her safe

(WSVN) - A 3-year-old girl was lost in the wilderness with nobody by her side — other than her faithful companion and partially blind and deaf dog, Max.

Aurora Kyle went missing over the weekend in Australia with her dog after straying from her grandmother’s home, according to Seven News. Kyle was on top of the Cherry Gully peak.

When her grandma Leisa Bennett realized she and the dog were missing, strangers and indigenous trackers joined in on the search.

SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his 3-year-old human who was lost near Warwick last night while we frantically searched for her. For keeping her safe, you're now an honorary police dog. 🐶https://t.co/QiszGFP4gg via @ABCNews pic.twitter.com/xxRc6ndeaK — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 21, 2018

Eventually, Kyle was found after 15 hours of searching and alongside the child was Max, who played a huge role in Kyle’s discovery.

“The dog came to my feet and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I found the dog’. The dog led me straight to her,” Bennett told Seven News.

Kyle eventually saw the search lights and people calling her name. The family added that Max was wearing simply a T-shirt on a 55-degree night, but the dog still managed to keep the 3-year-old warm.

“I don’t think I’ll ever doubt that dog ever again because he is a great little dog,” said an uncle, Jake Miller, to Seven News.

