3-year-old dies after being left in hot daycare van

(WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy has died after, authorities said, he was left in a daycare van for nearly four hours in Northwest Houston.

According to Fox 32, officials said the daycare van carrying 28 children returned from a field trip around 3 p.m., Thursday. However, it wasn’t until 6:30 p.m., when the boy’s father arrived, that workers realized he was missing.

The boy was found unresponsive locked inside the small bus. Deputies said when they first arrived, the temperature inside the bus reached 113 degrees.

The child was rushed to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the boy had been marked as accounted for on a list of students who returned to the daycare.

The driver of the bus and the field trip’s chaperone were questioned by deputies. However, it is unknown if they will face any charges.

