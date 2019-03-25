3 teens accused of attacking teen with autism, setting his hair on fire

SEABROOK, N.H. (WSVN) — Three teens have been accused of attacking another teen with autism and setting his hair on fire.

According to WMUR, officers arrested 19-year-olds Paul Dustin, Brandon Lemieux and Israel Rivera. The group has been hit with multiple charges, including assault and felony criminal restraint.

“The criminal restraint is essentially that he was held in a room for a period of two hours while individuals punched, kicked and also lit his hair on fire,” lead assistant Rockingham County Attorney Ryan Ollis told the station.

According to court documents obtained by the WMUR, police said the 18-year-old victim has a low-level autism disorder, and he had visible bruises when he and his mother reported the incident.

The teen told police that one of the assailants “hit me in the face three times, twice on each side and once on the chin. After that, I was completely humiliated. Most of the people at the house were spitting on me, physically abusing me, flicking ash in my hair, kicking me and making me admit crimes I did not commit.”

The teen also said his iPhone was taken, and he was threatened that he would be “put in the hospital and then a body bag” if he tried to leave.

According to the Portsmouth Herald, the teen told police that the incident was recorded and posted on Snapchat. Officers then spoke with a witness who then reportedly showed them video of the assault.

The Associated Press has reported that all three subjects are free on bail.

