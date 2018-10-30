3 siblings struck, killed by truck at school bus stop in Indiana

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were killed when a pickup truck struck them in northern Indiana as they were crossing a road to board a school bus.

Sgt. Tony Slocum says the girl and her brothers died at the scene Tuesday morning after they were struck by the pickup near Rochester, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

@IndStatePolice is working a fatal crash involving students getting on a Tippacanoe Valley School Cororation bus. There are three fatalities and one who has been airlifted to a Ft Wayne hospital. The Parents of the children involved have been notified. — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) October 30, 2018

An 11-year-old boy who isn’t a relative was also struck and suffered multiple broken bones. Slocum says that boy was conscious and speaking to emergency workers before he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Slocum says the children were hit as they were crossing a two-lane road to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus that had stopped with its stop-arm deployed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.