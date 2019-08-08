3 rescued from downed plane by good Samaritans 20 miles east of Bimini

(WSVN) - Three people have been rescued from a downed airplane by a crew of good Samaritans 20 miles east of Bimini, Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast district and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Thursday.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Piper PA-34 aircraft took off from Great Harbour Cay Airport in the Bahamas and was headed to Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A video posted the Coast Guard’s Twitter showed the submerged plane while observers fly over the crash site.

#UPDATE Footage of the downed aircraft after observers fly over the area after a fishing vessel crew rescued the 3 survivors from the water 20 miles east of Bimini. pic.twitter.com/LCik12nN7q — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 8, 2019

According to Coast Guard officials, good Samaritans on board a fishing vessel rescued the three unidentified victims from the plane.

They were transferred to authorities in Cat Cay, Bahamas, and it remains unclear if any of the victims were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

