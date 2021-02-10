3 rescued from Bahamas island after being stranded for 33 days

(WSVN) - Three people stranded in the Bahamas have finally been found.

The group was stuck on the island of Anguilla Cay for more than a month — 33 days to be exact.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew spotted their makeshift encampment from their helicopter on Tuesday.

The aircrew returned and dropped a radio, food and water down to them.

The two men and one woman were later hoisted to safety and flown to a hospital in the lower Keys.

