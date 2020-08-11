3 military members among 9 suspects arrested in Texas child prostitution sting

From left to right: Anthony Xavier Antwon, Javier Perez, Brian Harley Flynn, Timmy Jones Jr. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

KILLEEN, Texas (WSVN) — Police in Texas arrested nine suspects, including three military members, as a part of a child prostitution sting.

The Killeen Police Department announced the arrests as part of a two-day child prostitution sting operation that was conducted with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program.

“The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts,” police said in a statement.

Detectives said during the operation, nine suspects, including three military members, contacted officers on social media and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years old.

Detectives said the agreements were for fees that included money, drugs and alcohol.

Officers arrested the following:

Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, Felony Prostitution under 18

Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, Felony Prostitution under 18

Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, Felony Prostitution under 18

Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution

Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution

Police said the operation finished with a total of seven felony charges, two misdemeanor prostitution charges and two guns were confiscated.

