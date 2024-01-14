(CNN) — Three migrants, a woman and two children, drowned Saturday in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas – very recently the epicenter of the migrant crisis – just days after state authorities blocked the US Border Patrol from accessing miles of the US-Mexico border, according to a post on X by Rep. Henry Cuellar.

“This is a tragedy, and the State bears responsibility,” Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, said on X, formally known as Twitter.

The congressman said Border Patrol learned a group of six migrants were in distress in the Rio Grande at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

Border Patrol called the Texas Military Department, the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety but “were unsuccessful” at relaying the information by phone, Cuellar said in the social media post. Federal agents then went to the gate at Shelby Park, set up by Texas authorities, to provide the information, Cuellar said.

“However, Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant access to the migrants – even in the event of an emergency – and that they would send a soldier to investigate the situation,” Cuellar said on X.

Early Saturday, three migrant bodies were recovered by Mexican authorities, according to Cuellar.

Border Patrol has been blocked out of Shelby Park, a park along the Rio Grande in the border city of Eagle Pass, since Wednesday night, when Texas authorities erected fencing, gates and razor wire to take custody and control of the park and adjoining areas of the Rio Grande, CNN previously reported. The Texas Military Department told CNN in a statement that the state was preparing for future migrant surges and was blocking “organizations that perpetuate illegal immigrant crossings.”

Cuellar said on X, “As a result, Border Patrol was unable to render aid to the migrants and attempt to save them.”

“Texas officials blocked US Border Patrol agents from doing their job and allowed two children to drown in the Rio Grande,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, another Texas Democrat, said in a statement Saturday.

In Eagle Pass, which became a focal point of the migrant crisis, city officials have reported a significant drop in the number of migrant encounters – down to about 500 apprehensions daily this week from thousands a few weeks ago, CNN previously reported.

Tensions have remained high between the state and federal officials as they’ve challenged multiple policies put in place by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, including the use of razor wire along the border and a new law that makes entering Texas illegally a state crime.

The Biden Administration complained to the US Supreme Court Friday about the state blocking Border Patrol from the area and said the developments “reinforce” the federal government’s need for the high court to quickly intervene.

On Saturday, the state told the high court that it was “working promptly” to ensure Border Patrol has access to a boat ramp at Shelby Park.

CNN has reached out to US Customs and Border Protection, Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Abbott’s office for comment.

