(WSVN) - Some major credit reporting changes are set to come this year.

Starting July 1, the three major credit unions will stop reporting medical debt that went to collections.

Becasue of that, experts say now is the best time to work on your credit.

To improve your credit score are, people can pay down credit card debt, get added as an authorized user on a credit card from a family member or friend or put your payments on auto-pay.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.