(WSVN) - Some major credit reporting changes are set to come this year.

Starting July 1, the three major credit bureaus will stop reporting medical debt that went to collections.

Because of that, experts say now is the best time to work on your credit.

Ways to improve your credit score include paying down credit card debt, being added as an authorized user on a credit card from a family member or friend and putting your payments on auto-pay.

