Three lots of Milk of Magnesia have been recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said the popular over-the-counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress instead of solving it.

So far, there have been no known reports of illness due to the contamination.

The FDA has put the recalled labels on its website.

