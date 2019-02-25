3 killed when Amtrak train collides with car in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say three people were killed when their car collided with an Amtrak train near Kalamazoo.

Oshtemo Township Fire Chief Mark Barnes says no one on the train was injured, but everyone in the car died in the collision about 10 p.m. Sunday west of Kalamazoo.

Police identified the crash victims Monday as 20-year-old Jarmaine Brown, 19-year-old Marcionna Edwards and 18-year-old Jordan Brooks, all of Kalamazoo.

Amtrak tweeted that the train involved was the Wolverine 355 bound for Chicago.

The incident remains under investigation and it was not immediately clear what led up to the collision.

An Amtrak passenger told WOOD-TV in a telephone interview that when he felt the train shake he initially thought it had sideswiped another train going the other direction.

