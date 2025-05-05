(CNN) — Three people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a restaurant in Arizona, Glendale police spokesperson Moroni Mendez said.

Officers received calls of a shooting around 7:45 p.m., Glendale police said. The city is about 10 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

“We’ve got multiple calls of a shooting that happened at an establishment,” Mendez said. “It was very chaotic. We have very little information that we can share at this time.”

Police believe multiple shooters were involved. Several people have been detained for questioning, but no suspects have been taken into custody, Mendez said. The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

No officers or security personnel fired their guns, Mendez said. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, he said.

Detectives are investigating what Mendez described as an “enormous scene.”

“It’s going to be several hours before this whole thing is cleared up,” he said. “We’ll probably be working well into the daytime hours.”

