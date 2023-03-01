(CNN) — Three Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were hospitalized after being shot while executing a search warrant Tuesday night, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.

The officers’ injuries are not life-threatening, Graves said in a news briefing, noting they are able to talk from their hospital beds.

“That’s the best situation under these circumstances that I could hope for, is that our officers are alert, they’re awake and they’re talking,” she said.

The officers were part of a tactical response team executing the warrant at a home shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time, Graves said.

Police knocked and identified themselves, she said, and were met with gunfire when they tried to breach the door.

Officers returned fire, but it is unclear how many shots they fired or if they hit the gunman or anyone else in the home, the chief said.

The scene of the shooting is still active and police are still working to arrest the suspect, Graves said.

“That’s still playing out. We hope that the end of that is going to be peaceful and that it results in us taking someone into custody,” she said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation because Kansas City police fired shots at the scene, according to the chief. Graves did not provide details about the investigation or the warrant.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet that he is praying for the officers.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” he said. “I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

