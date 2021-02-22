3 hospitalized after small plane crashes in the Bahamas

(WSVN) - A small plane took a plunge in the Bahamas landing three people in the hospital.

The single-engine aircraft took off from Cat Cays and was heading to Grand Bahama International Airport, Saturday afternoon.

The plane crashed in the water after an engine malfunction.

The three passengers on board the plane were transported to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

