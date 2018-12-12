3 deer stuck in reservoir after falling through ice in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WSVN) – Three deer fell through the iced-over Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham on Wednesday morning and are now stuck in the water.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the animals splashing around in the water and struggling to climb back up onto the ice.

Rescue crews are on scene and making their way out to the area where the deer are trapped.

One firefighter could be seen chopping a path in the ice for the deer to swim through.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.