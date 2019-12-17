3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A shooting early Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another injured, and a suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said.

The shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Great Falls Police Department.

Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived.

A fourth victim was located a short time later and the statement said that person is recovering from unspecified injuries at a hospital in Great Falls.

The suspect was located by police in another part of the city and was fatally shot by police at about 5:45 a.m.

The shooting is being investigated by local and federal officers.

