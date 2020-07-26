3 dead after small plane crashes into Utah neighborhood

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Three people including a 9-month-old are dead and multiple people injured after a small airplane crashed in a Salt Lake City suburb on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-32 with six people on board had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed into a West Jordan backyard.

A 9-month-old, the pilot and a woman died, while a woman is in critical condition and a 2-year-old is in stable condition, West Jordan police said on Twitter. Another child was treated and released, police said.

An older woman who was inside the house when the plane struck is in critical condition, police said.

The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire, and a total of three homes were damaged.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

