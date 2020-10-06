3 cruise lines cancel sailings until at least December

(WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has led to more cruises being cancelled.

Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas ships will not be sailing until at least December, officials announced.

Some ships in the Norwegian line will go as far as suspending their operations until March 2021.

Anyone with an upcoming reservation should reach out to their travel agent or the company.

