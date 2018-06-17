TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, and at least three people were confirmed dead.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 41 others had been injured. Japanese media reported one of the victims is a 9-year-old girl at a school. Japanese authorities don’t confirm death until after an examination at a hospital.

The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The initial strength of the quake was measured at 5.9.

The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, the agency said.

The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on the floor of convenience stores and other shops.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment. Television images showed passengers getting off trains onto the tracks between stations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.