(CNN) — Three children were found dead in a Texas home and two others were taken to hospitals Friday afternoon, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said.

All five were siblings, Child Protective Services confirmed to CNN affiliate WFAA.

They were in “temporary CPS care,” according to Tiffani Butler with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The home is in the small town of Italy, about 40 miles south of Dallas.

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” Butler told CNN.

Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Cozby said a suspect has been detained and “there is no danger to the public at this time.”

