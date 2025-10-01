BERLIN (AP) — Three alleged members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of plotting attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany, officials said.

The suspects are set to appear in court Thursday. A judge will then determine whether the trio can be held in custody ahead of a trial.

Germany’s federal prosecutor alleged that they have been involved in procuring firearms since earlier this summer. Various weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, and ammunition were found during a raid.

Two of the suspects are German citizens. The federal prosecutor’s office described the third as being born in Lebanon. They were only named as Abed Al G., Wael F. M., and Ahmad I., in line with German privacy rules.

