(WSVN) - As the death toll in Haiti climbs, a miracle happened over the weekend.

Twenty-four people were pulled from the rubble alive, a week after the earthquake devastated the island.

Officials said 20 adults and four children were rescued over the weekend near Pic Macaya, the second-highest mountain in Haiti.

They were taken to safety by helicopter.

Officials said 2,207 people have lost their lives in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

South Florida volunteers continue to pack relief kits and care packages at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral.

They plan to ship the supplies this week.

The organization will pack more boxes of supplies next weekend, but they need volunteers.

If you want to help, you can donate at their website.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.