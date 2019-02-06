230 new emojis have been approved for release 

(WSVN) - New and more inclusive emojis have been approved for a 2019 release.

Now it’ll be a little easier to say what you mean with an emoji as the next update will have an extra 230 to choose from.

Some of the new emojis include people with disabilities with manual and electronic wheelchairs, a hearing aid, an emoji signing and even a service dog.

The emoji of people holding hands now will have different options including two men and two women holding hands with different hair colors and skin tones.

✅ Approved in #emoji12: Mixed Skin Tone Support for Men Holding Hands (👬) pic.twitter.com/APoF9en9Em — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 6, 2019

Animal lovers rejoice as well, the new update will include an orangutan, a flamingo, a skunk, a sloth and an otter among others.

The release date for the new emojis is expected to be announced in March.

