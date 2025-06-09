A 23 year old man is in custody following a dramatic police pursuit in Wisconsin.

Video footage captures the moment the man crashed into a gas station sign after fleeing from law enforcement.

According to police, the man was driving erratically on the highway when they tried to pull him over.

After he crashed into the gas station, he took off on foot but officers soon found him and arrested him.

