23 NY co-workers claim $437 million Mega Millions jackpot

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A group of co-workers from New York City are now millionaires after they won the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the state’s history.

According to Mega Millions, the Jan. 1 pot, worth $437 million, is now being taken home by 23 co-workers. The group claimed the prize under the name New Life LLC and opted to take the lump sum payment of $252,213,914.

After taxes, the group will receive a total of $176,155,308.

If the group divides it evenly, they will each get $7,658,926.

Each co-worker placed a dollar in the envelope, which one member took to buy the tickets. The winning ticket was a part of a $5 Super Pack where a quick pick game is purchased for each of the New York Jackpot games, including the Mega Millions, Powerball and the New York Lotto.

“There was a lot of crying, hugging and jumping around that day. Many of the members double and triple checked the ticket in disbelief,” said lottery officials in a press release.

Representatives for the group said most of the co-workers plan to keep working because they view themselves as a family. Many have also said they plan to use the winnings to travel, buy new homes and to set up college funds for their children.

The winning numbers were 34-44-57-62-70, with Mega Ball 14.

