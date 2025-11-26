(WSVN) - A horse in Germany was dubbed the shortest living horse by Guinness World Records.

Pumuckel, a trained therapy horse who stands 21.9 inches tall, makes regular visits to nursing homes, hospices, schools and facilities for people with disabilities.

His owner, Carola Weidemann, said he has a sweet demeanor.

“He has a very lovable character. He is incredibly good with children, he loves being scratched and cuddled,” she said. “Pumuckel loves being the center of attention.”

The tiny trotter was adopted in 2020, when he was only 5 months old and about 18 inches tall.

