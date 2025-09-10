MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium will be the place to be next summer as the FIFA World Cup is coming to North America and the millions of fans hoping to score those tickets can do so starting Wednesday.

Tickets went on pre-sale starting at 11a.m. and will roll out in phases.

Fans 18 and older can enter today using any visa card, buying up to 40 tickets, four per match for up to 10 matches.

South Florida is hosting seven of the 104 matches scheduled for the tournament.

If you miss the visa pre-sale another phase begins Oct. 27.

Another round of tickets will go on sale again after the final draw in December.

Ticket prices start at $60 and will be for general seating sections.

FIFA will also be opening an official resale market immediately after ticket sales start.

