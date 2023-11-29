Every generation introduces its own slang, from “groovy” to “radical” to “awesome,” and today’s kids are no exception.

As we step into 2023, understanding teen slang has become a linguistic adventure.

Here are some of the most popular terms for the year:

Bussin’: Signifying that something is exceptionally cool or exciting. Mid: Labeling someone or something as average or mediocre. Salty: Expressing upset or annoyance about something. Shook: The state of being shocked or unable to believe what one is witnessing. Sus: Short for suspicious, this term is used when something or someone seems questionable.

Additional words making waves among the younger generation include “bet,” “extra,” “bougie,” “drip,” and “simp.”

Only a mere 2% of parents surveyed were familiar with the meanings of all these words.

So, if you’re feeling a bit “sus” about these terms, don’t be “salty.” Take a moment to learn the lingo, because who knows, you might find it “bussin’.”

