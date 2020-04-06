2020’s biggest, brightest supermoon to light up night sky

The biggest and brightest supermoon is set to rise on Tuesday night.

The moon is expected to look up to 15% brighter than a normal full moon, according to EarthSky.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth.

This month’s supermoon is called a Pink Moon.

The name comes from the first blooms of Phlox subulata, a pink wildflower that’s native to eastern North America.

The supermoon will rise at 7:27 p.m. and appear at its fullest by 10:35 p.m.

