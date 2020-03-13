2020 Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, rescheduled for later date

BOSTON (WSVN) – Officials announced Friday that the 2020 Boston Marathon has been postponed due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

The historic 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton to Copley Square — initially slated to take place on Monday, April 20 — will now be held on Monday, Sept. 14, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Athletic Association CEO Thomas Grilk, and President and CEO of John Hancock Marianne Harrison said at a joint press conference.

After days of discussion, Walsh said the decision to postpone the race was made in an effort to safeguard against and protect the city from the spread of the coronavirus.

Walsh also urged the public not to run along the route on April 20, stressing that emergency crews will not be readily available to provide medical assistance if anyone was to need it.

The marathon is said to have an economic impact of more than $200 million on Boston businesses each year, in addition to the countless amount of money that is raised for charitable organizations.

Walsh called the postponement a “very big undertaking” and said that he hopes the September event will help businesses recover.

Hundreds of thousands of people line the racecourse each Patriots Day to cheer on the 30,000 runners who typically take part in the grueling trek.

As of Thursday, there were 102 presumptive and six confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

The Boston Marathon has been run every year since April 19, 1897.

